Three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler that caught fire, crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 304, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said.
Emergency crews shut down the interstate as they worked the scene of the crash. The driver of an SUV was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in Temple to be treated for injuries.
The 18-wheeler driver wasn’t transported by EMS, Christoff said.
More information will be shared as it is available.