A dog found at a Temple park this week sparked outrage on social media as residents sought to rescue him, believing he was chained and abandoned at the city facility.
The canine, a male Alaskan Husky, was discovered at Jaycee Park and later taken to the Temple Animal Shelter, Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
“Apparently, the dog escaped from its enclosure,” she said. “It was found stuck on its tether. On the morning of Oct. 18, someone called Animal Control and notified them about a dog in the park.”
She said the city would hold the dog for four days before he is available for adoption on Friday.
“The dog appears to be healthy, well-fed, and well-taken care of,” Arreguin said. “If no one claims the dog, it will be available for adoption on Oct. 22.”
A posting on Facebook showed the dog next to a park bench and described it as abandoned.
“That’s a beautiful fur baby,” Ashley Lewis said. “I hope they find a good home.”
Others went to the park to rescue the pup and found out the dog was taken to the shelter.
“We are here, and there is no dog,” posted Michelle Moore. “Hopefully, he/she was picked up by the right people.”
Pets in the community can sometimes get lost or separated from their owners, Arreguin said. She recommends residents utilize tools available to help find and track their dogs.
“As always, we advise citizens to microchip their pets and put tags on them in case they ever get lost,” she said. “If they do end up getting lost, we encourage people to check with surrounding shelters.”
Those no longer wanting a pet have options available to them. Arreguin said local shelters could help.
“If someone is thinking about surrendering their pet, we advise them to check with their area shelter about their surrender availability to help them re-home their pet,” she said.
City code ordinances make it illegal to abandon or abuse and an animal.
“Animal services will actively pursue animal abuse and abandonment cases if there are elements that prove that there is an existing animal cruelty case,” Animal Services Field Supervisor James Martin said.