Bell County will temporarily close a ½-mile section of Bottoms East Road, beginning Tuesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Temple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on video
- Little River-Academy man accused of injuring grandmother
- Moonshadow mania: Thousands expected to visit Central Texas for total solar eclipse on April 8
- UPDATE: Axe-wielding suspect shot at, arrested after attempted burglary
- Lori Deanne Farmer, age 38, of Little River-Academy died Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Temple felon involved in fatal hit-and-run indicted for allegedly threatening officer
- Two Leopards drafted to play pro baseball
- Belton man indicted for evading arrest
- Temple water consumption down this summer; Belton maintains Stage 1 restrictions as conservation urged