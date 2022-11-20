BELTON — The Bell County Museum invited the community to journey into the past with their annual Native American Celebration.
The event featured booths highlighting historic artifacts and culture from the Apache, Cherokee and Cheyenne tribes. During the 1800s there were more than 50 distinct Native American tribes living within Texas territory. Today, those roots are still celebrated.
Kaye Ricketts, Bell County Museum education coordinator, said the event brings awareness to the indigenous lineage that flows through Texas.
“Bell County itself is a very large area, home to many Native American tribes like the Apache and Wichita,” Ricketts said. “Today, we have all of that coming together to show that Native American culture is very active in the community, and hopefully, teach those who come here a little more about themselves or others.”
As guests walked around the designated room for the event, they were greeted by members of the Four Winds Intertribal Society established two decades ago and based in northeastern Oklahoma. The society showed guests rare artifacts like rainbow obsidian and taught the Cherokee alphabet and pronunciation of words.
James Duncan, co-chairman of the society, said he believes it’s important to honor the legacies of all Native American tribes as they are all family.
“We consider ourselves one big family,” Duncan said. “Our culture is about being family and having get-togethers and allowing time for elders to share stories. People need to know we are not just in the history books. We’re alive and here to continue making history.”
Antonio “Twohawk” Estorga, one of the elders present at the event, said he was proud to have his history and culture on display for the next generation.
“(Native Americans) have done so much for this land,” Estorga said. “I enjoy that everyone is here (voluntarily) and I just want them to appreciate what they see.”
Estorga told the Telegram one of his many stories about his childhood.
“When I was a little boy I had a dream about two hawks coming to visit me on my patio and teaching me to fly,” Estorga recalled. “Years later I joined the military airborne rangers and jumped out of planes. It was just like the dream.”
While the Intertribal Society offered first-hand accounts and memories of Native American culture, the event also featured a booth from Curtis Carter, a man who has no lineage to the culture and is just a fan.
Carter immersed himself in studying the way of life for Native Americans in the 1860s and 1870s in particular, drawing inspiration from the Cheyenne tribes. His handmade clothing, tools and furniture are meant to be exact replicas of what the tribes used.
“I like to think I offer what many museums don’t,” Carter said. “Sure places like the Smithsonian have some tools and important artifacts, but most of it is in storage. I have so much out here, I know how to make it, because I did and I know how it works, because I’ve used it.”
Carter said he frequently goes camping with his tipi and hunts with stone and bull hide tools.
Like Carter, Ayleen Rise has no Native American lineage but volunteers every year she can at the event.
“I have always found this stuff so interesting,” Rise said. “There’s something different about learning history from the actual source instead of a textbook in class.”
Rise believes with the world as divided as it is today, learning about cultures that thrived on unity and empathy will make things a little better, if not for this generation, the next.
Parents led their children around the room, showing them a history they have only heard stories of. Tammy Schloegel brought her two daughters as they have Cherokee lineage.
“I believe children need to know where they came from and how different things were 200 years ago,” Schloegel said. “If you don't know your history, you won't know your future.”