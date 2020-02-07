Southbound I-35 moving slowly in Belton Staff Report Feb 7, 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Southbound Interstate 35 traffic was moving slowly Friday morning in Belton. As of about 11:30 a.m. southbound I-35 traffic was starting to get backed up from Belton to Temple.This story will be updated as more information is available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Traffic Interstate 35 Belton Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesOff-duty Temple Police officer arrested in DWI caseBelton man pleads guilty to shooting man in backWoman reportedly throws juvenile across a roomVehicle ends up in ditch following early morning accident in TempleTemple: Aquarium hasn’t filed necessary permits for Feb. 24 openingGin games: New videogame bar to fully open soon featuring classic arcade gamesStill no answers in Dean shooting deathWoman jailed again on stabbing chargePedestrian identified in Monday I-14 deathLongtime Killeen DJ ‘The Babysitter’ reflects on career Images Featured Print Ads UMHB The Friends of the Temple Public Library Legacy Dental UMHB Temple College Ascension COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Temple Daily Telegram JOINT NOTICE OF SALE