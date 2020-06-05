Central Texans held signs Friday night at Temple's Municipal Building to support justice for all before a march downtown.
“Black lives matter,” many read.
“Say their names,” read another.
“Justice for Michael Dean,” others read.
“Peaceful don’t shoot,” one man’s sign said.
Hundreds of people attended a peaceful rally to protest officer-involved violence, including the fatal shooting of Temple resident Michael Dean by former officer Carmen DeCruz during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019, as well as the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd, which has spurred unrest across the nation.
People waved signs and chanted Dean’s name in the 90-plus-degree heat as speakers made impassioned calls for changes to the current system.
“I had family, I had connections, and racism still affected me deeply,” speaker Terris Goodwin said. “I had to fight tooth and nail to make it, to graduate and walk across that stage with honors.”
Goodwin called on those in the crowd to put aside political, racial and any other division that splits people and peruse equality for everyone.
To represent the time the Dean family have had to endure for justice, organizer Patrick Arryn Narvaiz called out each of the days since Dean’s death.
Speakers and many in the crowd called on Temple officials for more accountability in the case, such as release of videos.
Shawn Reynolds, the new Temple Police chief, spoke briefly before the people in attendance started a march to the Police Department building. He said that he got here Monday and he was here to listen and here to hear. “I am happy to talk to anyone, anywhere, any time,” Reynolds told the crowd while being barraged by questions and comments.
He said he was committed to do his very best to ensure that an event like what happened to Dean never happens again.
Billie Warner, a 75-year-old lifelong Temple resident, sat on a bench near the crowd outside City Hall and held a sign that read, “Black Lives Matter. We never said only black lives matter, we know all lives matter.”
Warner, who participated in a peaceful civil rights marches and sit-ins during the 1960s, said the officer-involved shooting of Michael Dean was tragic and unnecessary.
“It’s very upsetting, I try not to get so angry,” Warner said. “Regarding Michael Dean, justice needs to be served. It’s taken too long to get information about the case … the police and others think that if they delay it, it will die down and people will forget about it, but we won’t.”
Among the hundreds of people in the crowd was the Rev. James E. Schooley. He said he understood the grief Dean’s family was dealing with because Schooley’s son, James Schooley Jr., was shot to death in a random event walking home from school in Tulare, California, in 2014.
Schooley held a sign urging all police videos in the Dean case to be released, with the other side saying police oppression, aggression and murder must cease.
Speaker Jordan Valentine called on the need to address the main problem of systemic racism while standing with the fellow members of the community against this problem.
Friday’s event was 33-year-old Joshua Daniels’ first protest.
“This protest has been a beautiful thing. I love to see people coming together for justice,” he said. “This is a time when we need unity the most.”
The Philadelphia resident — in town visiting friends — had a message for people who might not understand the protests happening across the nation.
“We live in a world where many people do not receive the justice that they need,” Daniels said. “The problem is that mankind needs to realize that we’re all created in the image of God … And we’re all commanded to love one another.”
Joshua Bass, a 34-year-old Marine veteran and Temple resident, was at the rally to protest officer-related violence. He wore a black T-shirt that read, “Black father, Black leader, Black king,” with a crown at the top of the lettering.
Justice for Dean is “something that’s needed,” Bass said. “It’s another push to get some answers for Michael Dean.”
Temple resident C.J. Grisham, who founded Open Carry Texas, a gun advocacy group, said group members offered to help protect the peaceful protest. He said the problems with the criminal justice system extend across the county.
“When I found out that this (protest) was going to happen I reached out to Patrick and, ‘I want to help and provide security so your peaceful protest stays that way,’” Grisham said. “Every person in this city should be upset about what happened to Michael Dean, but that is not what I am here to talk about, because that is just the beginning. We have a problem in Bell County with our justice system.”
Grisham said he coordinated with Temple Police and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department to be sure there were no misunderstandings.
Open Carry Texas members and others with AR-15 weapons stood guard near the protest as Temple police officers rode on bicycles around the city hall parking lot.
Temple resident Nathan Stewart, 38, stood with Dan Christensen, each armed with an AR-15, near the corner of Central Avenue and Third Street in downtown Temple.
“We’re just here to make sure it stays nice and boring,” Stewart said.
Christensen, a 43-year-old Troy resident, said he supported “justice for Michael Dean” and the freedom to protest.
“This gun guarantees I get to use my words,” he said. “This gun guarantees I can use it to deescalate a situation.”
Donna Hurley, 60, of Temple, said she was at the rally to protest the way the Temple Police Department handled the Dean case.
“I’m here to show support,” she said. “I’m really hoping the DA will change the charge (against former officer Carmen DeCruz) from manslaughter to murder.”
Staff writers Joel Valley and Jerry Prickett contributed to this report.