Roosevelt Smith, 82, has been a Red Kettle bell ringer for the Salvation Army for 13 years.
Smith and his kettle have been located at the western entrance of Hobby Lobby in Temple Towne Center for years and is a beloved holiday fixture.
Brothers Andrew and Travis Oreogne were accompanying their mom, Emily Oreogne, to Hobby Lobby on Thursday morning when they spied Smith.
Smith is a popular guy with the boys because he lets them ring the bell, Emily Oreogne said.
“We’re here pretty often,” she said.
People in this community are wonderful and very generous, Smith said.
The Salvation Army set a goal of raising $200,000 through its Red Kettle campaign this holiday season and is only halfway there, according to Lt. Chantel Millin, officer of the Salvation Army of Bell County, which includes the McLane Center of Hope in Temple.
This year, more people have stepped up to be volunteer bell ringers, Millin said. It costs the Salvation Army $100 a day when the bell ringers are paid.
“We have quite a ways to go with getting volunteers, but year to year improvement is always good,” she said
The Temple and Belton school districts had a red kettle competition going this year on who could raise the most money. Belton won with about $1,300 and Temple raised about $700.
“For one day, those are incredible numbers,” Millin said.
The actual kettles are only going to be up through Dec. 24, but people can continue donating online through the end of the year.
On Saturday, The Salvation Army will be distributing Christmas gifts to low-income families who applied and qualified for the Angel Tree program.
Gift distribution in Temple will take place 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 4501 S. Gen. Bruce Drive in Temple. Gifts were distributed in Killeen earlier in the week.
“Over 400 families will be served, totaling more than 1,200 children and seniors throughout Bell County, who will receive gifts this Christmas thanks to the communities’ generous support,” Millin said.
Millin was back at the store Wednesday afternoon doing more shopping for Angel Tree gifts.
The Salvation Army community Christmas dinner will be at 5 p.m. Monday at McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G.