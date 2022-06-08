BELTON — A Fourth of July parade preparation and desensitization clinic for horses will be held Saturday.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Park, 500 Veterans Way in Belton. The cost is $45 for a horse and rider team with lunch and a drink included.
Marcia Cross, clinic organizer, said the purpose of the clinic is to provide an opportunity for horse owners to prepare their horses for the high-energy environment of the parade, which will start at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Tenth Avenue and Main Street in downtown Belton.
“Obstacles will be spread out in Liberty Park and numerous sensory items will be available to which horse owners can expose their horse,” she said in a news release.
The Belton police and fire departments will stop by the park Saturday to set off their emergency lights, sirens and horns in a controlled situation.
“The goal here is that in the case of a real emergency during a parade, that the horseback riders can be calm and confident that they can control their horse and participate in minimizing the melee that could break out should a pleasant parade turn into some sort of tragic scene,” Cross said.
At about noon, those who want to participate in a mock parade will ride toward downtown Belton.
“Riders will be asked to try to maintain their horses in a two-by-two formation, which is much harder than it looks,” Cross said. “Horses have different strides, different ‘idling’ temperaments, and different experience, so it requires the parade riders to maintain two complete focuses during a parade: one on the horse below them, and one on waving and interacting with the spectators.”
For more information, contact Cross at marciaskier@att.net.