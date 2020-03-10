Temple Fire & Rescue responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailer about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on Airport Road in Temple, according to a news release from Temple Fire & Rescue.
A semi-truck traveling east on Airport Road struck a guardrail and eventually came to a stop just off the roadway at Research Boulevard. The driver was treated for minor injuries on scene by paramedics.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with four units, utilizing members of the Haz-Mat Special Operations Team. Also on scene were Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.
As of about 10 a.m., clean-up efforts by Temple Fire & Rescue and Grones Environmental were ongoing.