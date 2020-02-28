Temple Independent School District’s curriculum and instruction staff walked their elementary schools on Friday, gauging the implementation of blended learning in the classroom.
“We’re implementing blended learning district-wide, so we need to go through and monitor the progress of it,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “We have a consistent template for that and it’s researched based.”
Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, emphasized how blended learning revolves around four key principles: flexible environments, student ownership, innovative instruction and integrated content resources.
Each guiding principle allows both teachers and students the opportunity to enhance the education offered at each campus.
“Within blended learning our vision is really to transform the academic experience of students. … When teachers see an innovative thing in another classroom they are super excited to try it,” Adams said. “That’s the great thing about teachers. They’re pretty creative and they’re design thinkers at heart, because they have to figure out what works best for each group of students.”
Adams praised the principals for creating environments where teachers can feel comfortable taking a risk in testing a new or different teaching method.
These blended learning walks, which take place each semester, helps district administration locate areas for improvement.
“It’s really informing us at the district level because it helps us to see and celebrate the teachers,” Adams said. “We look for our cohorts who began implementing blended learning this year, so it helps us to see what they are doing really well, let’s celebrate it. And then we look for areas where we continue and look for some next steps for us.”
Adams noted how some teachers brought in couches and tables to make their classrooms a more comfortable learning environment for students — an environment that encourages personalized learning.
Ott noted how these walk-throughs are great preparation for the blended learning showcase the district will hold April 15 at Temple High School and Hector P. Garcia Elementary School.
“To have optimal success you have to have frequent feedback and that has to include your teachers and your students,” Ott said. “(The) central office has to be put in a position not to just drop off an initiative and let people figure it out on their own.”