Family Promise of East Bell County has made significant headway on its new home that will help families experiencing homelessness get back on the path to financial independence.
The organization secured the land for the Promise House, a 6,500-square-foot building that will serve seven families and become the nonprofit’s new headquarters. The Temple City Council, in a 4-0 decision Thursday, transferred the two-acre site, 1416 S. 24th St., to Family Promise.
On top of that, the agency secured a $200,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation, an organization that awards grants to nonprofits that support education, humanitarian services, medical and health services, and culture and religion.
“We are beyond thrilled and so encouraged from the support of the city of Temple, the Mabee Foundation, and the countless people and churches who have given to the Promise House,” Rucker Preston, Family Promise executive director, said. “Our expectation is to begin construction in May or June of this year, and move into the Promise House in the spring of 2022.”
The Promise House will have bedrooms and private bathrooms for each family in the nonprofit’s guest program. The facility will have a kitchen, utility room, common rooms, an education room and two bedrooms for volunteers who stay overnight with the families.
The Mabee Foundation requires Family Promise to raise the remaining $280,000 needed to start building the new facility before it receives the grant funds. Family Promise set a goal of $1 million to construct the first phase of the Promise House. Visit familypromisebellcounty.org to donate.
“In addition to an increase in service quantity, we expect to see an enormous increase in the quality of care for the families in our programs who are homeless,” Preston said. “In the past, children and parents in the Guest Program have had to awake at 5:30 a.m. in order to be shuttled back to the day center in order to get ready for the day and to get to school on time.
“At the Promise House, there will be less energy spent on logistics and much more stability for the families while they work toward housing and sustainable independence.”
Currently, Family Promise partners with churches and families spend the night at the sanctuaries. Some families stay at churches in Temple and Belton, while others would be as far away as Salado or Harker Heights.
The partnerships with local churches will continue when the Promise House is completed.
Family Promise is based out of a decommissioned fire station, 1018 E. Ave. A, that it leases for $1 a year from the city of Temple.
Mayor Tim Davis said partnering with Family Promise makes a lot of sense because it provides a needed service to help families going through what is likely one of the worst situations they could go through.
“One of the things I like about Family Promise is they’re a social service agency that is a family-focused service that meets people in the worst circumstance and it allows them, as a family, to move through that,” Davis said. “Family Promise is very intentional in keeping a family together. That’s good for all of society when families are able to stay together.”
There’s hope that Promise House will be a boon in the effort to revitalize East Temple. The facility will be located on that side of the city near the Crestview neighborhood.
“Anytime the city of Temple can participate in the ongoing revitalization of East Temple — especially when it is a project that will help residents of Temple — that is a double win,” the mayor said.