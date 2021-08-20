A Temple man was indicted Wednesday on an aggravated sexual assault of a child for allegedly attacking a 6-year-old girl.
Alexander Rodriguez Rivera III, 45, remained in the Bell County Jail Friday, charged with the first-degree felony as well as a third-degree stalking charge and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
His bonds total $145,000, records show.
The girl, now 12, went to the Temple Police Department on Feb. 24 with her mother and grandmother to report the incident, which occurred on or about Oct. 1, 2014, according to an arrest affidavit.
The assault occurred at the grandmother’s house when she left to go to the store.
Rivera, then 38, was at the home and “yanked the victim by the hair and threw her on a bed” before assaulting her, Temple Police Detective Michael Terpstra said in the affidavit.
A drug charge against Rivera resulted after the sexual assault was reported to police.
On May 8, a Temple police officer was dispatched to a violent domestic call involving Rivera at the intersection of South 41st Street and West Avenue M.
Upon arrival, the officer met with Rivera, “who advised him that he was standing beside a building talking to a friend on a cell phone when his cousin … drove up and accused him of sexually assaulting a female…then tried to run him over with his vehicle,” according to affidavit.
Rivera told the officer he would not pursue charges against the cousin since no witnesses could be found.
The officer gave Rivera a ride to a home on North Eighth Street, where he gathered his belongings and took a seat in the back of the patrol car. The officer entered Rivera’s name into the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System and discovered he had an arrest warrant out of Lakeway.
Rivera was then placed under arrest and taken to the Bell County Jail.
“The officer reports that when he arrived at the jail, he asked Rivera if he had any items among his belongings that might be contraband inside the jail,” the affidavit said. “Rivera eventually admitted that he had some ‘meth’ in a sock and a ‘meth pipe’ in his bag. The officer reports that he searched Rivera’s belongings and located a meth pipe in a black bag, and a small piece of plastic, tied at one end, containing a crystal-like substance. He reports that he later field-tested the substance, and it was positive for the presence of methamphetamine, and weighed less than one gram.”