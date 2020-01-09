The National Weather Service has issued a "Hazardous Weather Outlook" for North and Central Texas. Severe weather, including potential hail, high winds, and tornadoes are possible Friday in some areas, mainly east of Interstate 35.
Bell, McLennan, Falls, and Milam counties are included in the advisory.
Flash flooding will also be possible mainly areas that are both east of I-35 and north of I-30. Minor flooding will also be possible on the Sulphur and Sabine River basins due to expected run off.
Friday's forecast in Temple calls for a high of 73 degrees with wind gusts of about 35 mph. Sunny skies are expected to return to the area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.