How can a simple sphere cause so much consternation?
When there are 10 of them on the Bell County Courthouse lawn.
Bell County commissioners are pondering whether to keep the 1916 Confederate statue in its present location or moving it to another site.
The Confederate statue has been the object of municipal hubbub for decades, not for what it represented but for what it had — the 10 cannonballs that vexed and tempted Bell County pranksters.
Belton’s 19-foot monument of a Confederate soldier features a fully uniformed figure standing at parade rest against a tree stump. Two shorter pedestals flank the soldier. On each pedestal are five stacked granite cannonballs — rather, nearly four tons of globular mischief.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1914 launched an intense series of fundraisers for the statue. The Bell County chapter contracted with McNeel Marble Co. of Marietta, Ga., to create the memorial costing $2,500 (equivalent to more than $60,000 in today’s dollars).
McNeel furnished a catalog of cookie-cutter designs crafted from Georgia granite and Italian marble — all looking like Confederate siblings with the same pose and same pyramid stack of cannonballs as design elements on its base.
The granite orbs are deceptively heavy — weighing 78 pounds each. They originally were affixed in a pyramid stack by rebar bored through the pedestal. As weather and time passed, the bars rusted, and the cannonballs perched on their pedestals worked loose. A strong-armed puckish passerby could easily roll the cannonballs from their stack. That made them an easy target for high school high-jinks.
Rumor has it that, years ago, a Belton High rite of passage included teenagers grabbing a cannonball from the pedestal and rolling it around North Main and Central in a rousing game of blacktop bowling. Sometimes the cannonballs were put back where they belonged. Often, not.
By 1959, the mysterious case of the purloined missiles caught attention of Belton officials.
Just as Bell County was gearing up to mark the 100th anniversary of the Civil War, folks realized the long-standing Confederate symbol on the courthouse grounds had run short of its ammunition. The stack of cannonballs had dwindled from 10 to seven — an embarrassment for Civil War buffs who had planned commemorations around the monument.
Was this the work of sticky-fingered Yankees with a yin for asphalt tenpins?
Adding to the confusion were newspaper reports that were unclear whether the cannonballs had been crafted in marble or granite. One account even mentioned concrete. If the cannonballs were to be replaced, what suitable material could they be replaced with?
Well, the Yankees got a much-deserved reprieve when a little investigation traced the ball-nappers to Belton High’s basketball team that had won the state championship in 1957. The youthful victors participated in minor civic upheavals around town, including some heavy-duty ball tossing. The night of the big championship celebration, cannonballs rumbled down the streets, courtesy of a few well-buffed teens.
When all the hoopla died down the next day, three cannonballs wound up missing in the early morning light. A few days later, Victor Jackson (1912-1990) returned one he found (yes, his teenage sons were apparently among the culprits).
Other cannonballs were still AWOL from its rebel stronghold on the courthouse square.
The next year, 1959, several people asked County Judge W.A. Messer (1899-1978) about replacing the cannonballs. Messer requested that “whoever has the balls may return them, either to the judge, or simply replace them some dark night and no questions will be asked.”
Alas, the plea only encouraged more tomfoolery. Belton still remained bereft of its Confederate ammo, while more cannonballs also seemed to disappear from the pedestals.
Police Chief Ralph Jeffers (1902-1990) had a theory: Some became the ultimate gutterballs, “probably rolled into Nolan Creek,” he figured. Eventually, two long-lost cannonballs were discovered by 1968 by a family moving into a new home on Old Waco Road.
By the late 1980s, Belton’s Confederate ordnance was clearly out of order with eight cannonballs out of 10 missing from the monument.
That’s when the Bell County Historical Commission got involved, but the project that appeared seemingly so simple took longer than anyone imagined.
In August 1988, the commission discussed replacing the missing cannonballs through a Georgia granite company. Members debated whether the replacement granite should match the original and what material should be used.
By the next year, August 1989, the commission reported that the replacements were on order through a local monument company and would arrive by the next year.
However, the order apparently got lost.
Frustrated by the delays, two historical commissioners — Robert H. Cottle (1922-2012) and E.A. Limmer Jr. (1920-2008) — took over the project. In July 1990, they reported that replacing the cannonballs would cost more than the original Confederate monument price in 1916. Total cost for the replacements: $2,691.
The commission voted to go forward with eight replacements from a Marble Falls granite company. To save on shipping, Cottle and Limmer in February 1991 personally drove to Marble Falls to pick them up — all 630 pounds. They delivered the load to the county engineer, who installed them to the pedestal.
The entire project from order to installation took three years and probably heavy doses of epoxy to affix the eight cannonballs permanently to the pedestal.
Thus, pranksters were permanently thwarted, and the Confederate monument was restored to its 1916 glory — ammo intact.
Belton High celebrations continued, but without late-night granite bowling parties down Central.