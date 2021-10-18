Voters flocked to the Temple Annex Monday to cast the most in-person ballots for early voting — and to decide the fate of the proposed $184.9 million bond for the Temple Independent School District.
More than 35 percent of in-person voters — 174 — voted at the Temple Annex, the most popular spot for the ballots cast Monday.
Bell County recorded that 486 of the 214,958 registered voters participated in early voting Monday, election officials said. In addition to the Temple Annex ballots, 124 submitted their ballots by mail, 65 at the Belton Annex, 37 at the Killeen Communication Center, 32 at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, 32 at the Killeen Annex and 25 in Salado.
Voters are deciding on the TISD bond, which contains two propositions. One includes $178.3 million for the construction and renovation of school facilities and a second for $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
The bond, if approved, would cost residents about $125 yearly for a home valued at $100,000, according to district information.
In Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, voters are deciding on a measure put forward by a local farmer wishing to open a distillery in the area. The proposal would loosen regulations on the sale of alcohol in that precinct.
Other issues that voters must approve include tax ratifications for Troy and Nolanville, Gatesville ISD board of trustees election, and a $20 million bond for Bartlett ISD.
Voters will cast ballots in their specific areas, although all voters can make decisions on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution.
The amendments include proposition six, which would allow nursing home residents to designate an essential caregiver who could not be denied in-person visitation rights.
Two property tax exemptions are also up to a vote for surviving spouses of disabled seniors and families of armed service members killed on duty.
The remaining four amendments deal with raffles at rodeos, eligibility for state judges, requirements for tax financing for county infrastructure, and judicial misconduct process.
Voters will have the opportunity to cast their votes early until Oct. 29 at six countywide locations.
Locations are the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
During the rest of this week, voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Constituents can also vote at their designated polling stations on Nov. 2.
Mail-in ballots need to be postmarked by Nov. 2 to be accepted by the county’s election office. To qualify for mail-in ballots, residents must fall into one of the following categories: be 65 years of age or older, disabled, confined to jail, but eligible to vote or be out of the county during the duration of early voting and election day.
To apply for a ballot by mail, the Bell County Elections Administration office needs to receive the application by 4:45 p.m. Friday.