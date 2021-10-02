A search is underway for a masked man dressed in black who stole cash from a Temple convenience store early Saturday morning, police said.
Temple officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the 600 block of North Third Street.
The suspect entered the store, threatened a clerk with a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before he left. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.