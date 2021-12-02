Temple Fire & Rescue extended the deadline to drop off toy donations for its annual Rescue Elves Program to Wednesday, Dec. 8, the agency announced Thursday.
“It’s been a difficult two years for many families. This holiday season, we have received an overwhelming number of children in need,” Fire Chief Mitch Randles said in a news release. “We hope extending the deadline will allow citizens more time to donate, sponsor a child, and help more families.”
Families will be able to pick up gifts during a drive-through event on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple.