The Bell County Public Health District reported an increase in the COVID-19 incidence rate in the county — along with an additional death — Wednesday.
The new death was a woman in her 80s from Killeen, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 409.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the incidence rate rose to 80.7 cases per 100,000 people — with 293 active cases being reported. This is more than Tuesday’s rate of 70.5 cases per 100,000 people.
“About this time after spring break we expected an increase so we ask everyone to please exercise caution coming into Easter and continue to help us keep rates low,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The county now has seen a total of 21,504 cases of COVID-19, along with 20,802 recoveries from the virus.