BELTON — Families with small children Saturday descended upon the front lawn of the Bell County Museum in Belton for its fifth annual “Journey into the Past: A Native American Celebration.”
The main attraction being an 18-foot replica tipi, there also were a hands-on table of Native American artifacts, games with stick dice and corncob darts, and crafts of kokopelli necklaces and pinch pots.
“The kids are able to grind corn and other grains on the mano metate,” said Kayte Ricketts, the museum’s education coordinator.
Kristen Robinson, a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor intern at the museum, showed the children how to fashion the clay pinch pots.
“I believe this is how they would make their pottery,” she said. “They would probably dry it or bake it in the sun.”
She showed the youngsters how to draw patterns on the little clay pots with toothpicks.
At the hands-on table, the children could pick up a raccoon pelt and finger flint arrowheads, rattles, a feather bonnet, moccasins and a tomahawk. They could also pick up and rattle an anklet or knee band made of deer hooves.
Dressed as a 19th century Cheyenne, Curtis Carter of Poolville talked about some of the items on display inside the tipi.
“All of the things in here are Cheyenne style,” he said.
That included the steel-tipped arrows, he said, because by the 1860s and 1870s the majority of the arrowheads the tribes used had metal points.
“The same thing with knives — anything metal,” he said. “They jumped on that real quick.”
Wearing moccasins and black leggings made of trade wool, he applied reddish makeup to his face and hands.
“First of all, I’m snow white,” he said. “They actually painted themselves as part of their routine in the morning,” he said.
And it was common for the men to paint down the middle part in their hair, to avoid sunburn, he said.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of shade out on the plains,” he said.
The men also would pluck out their facial hair, and both sexes would pluck out the eyebrows and eyelashes, in those days, he said.
He gave a little fire-starting demonstration on the tipi floor. He crushed dry cedar bark in his hands, saying you also could use dry grass or charred cotton.
From his punk horn, he took a piece of punk, which he said is “dry, almost rotten cottonwood.”
“That’s what you catch the spark on,” he said.
He struck the steel with a piece of flint, got a little red glow on the punk, and blew on it until the cedar bark burst into flame. That’s as far as he was going today, he said.
“You don’t want to waste it,” he said of the punk. So he pushed it back into the punk horn.
“It snuffs it out until later,” he said.
“This tipi I built 15-20 years ago,” he said. “I’ve never started a fire in it with matches or anything modern.’
He did about two-thirds of the tanning of the leather artifacts in the tipi, he said, but doesn’t do a lot of tanning anymore.
It is better to use summer hides, which have less hair on them, for the parfleche, or rawhide containers, he said. But for a buffalo robe, for example, you want the thicker winter hair.