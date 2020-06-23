ROCKDALE — The hanging death of 23-year-old Rockdale man hasn’t yet been determined to be a suicide or a homicide, Rockdale Police Chief Jerry Meadors told the Telegram Tuesday.
Alexis Piedra’s manner of death was still under investigation, according to Meadors. His body was found hanging from a tree in the 100 block of Laura Street.
Milam County Justice of the Peace Sam Berry ordered an autopsy.
Police officers, members of the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department and AMR were unable to successfully revive Piedra.
Publicized recent hangings of African-American and Hispanic men in the Houston area, California and New York have prompted U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, to call for the FBI to investigate such cases.