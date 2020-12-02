A Temple woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 ½ years in a federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography images and videos involving a 2-year-old girl.
Lydia Brynn Christensen, 33, pleaded guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer.
The incident was investigated by the FBI and Temple Police Department Special Crimes Unit.
U.S. District Judge Alan Albright sentenced Christensen in a Waco federal courtroom and ordered her to pay $11,000 in restitution to her victims. She will be on supervised release for 10 years after she completes her prison sentence, Sofer said in the release.
Authorities executed a federal search warrant of Christensen’s home on Aug. 30, 2019, based on information they received regarding the contents of her cellphone. The phone was seized and a forensic search revealed numerous photographic images and videos depicting child pornography.
A girl under the age of 2 and a man were involved in the sexually explicit images and videos.
Authorities also “discovered numerous communications on the phone whereby Christensen had solicited, transmitted and received child pornography,” Sofer said in the news release.
The case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff, is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.