The Temple Elks Lodge No. 138 raised $4,000 for Alzheimer’s disease research and support through a Salado golf tournament last month.
Lodge members donated the money Thursday to Christy Hill of the Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas Chapter and manager of the Bell County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, according to a news release.
Funds were raised through the Ida Garrett Memorial Golf Tournament held Sept. 11 in Salado.
“The Elks thanked everyone who contributed and helped with the memorial fundraising event and supporting their community,” the release said.
Hill shared that the chapter extends their gratitude.
“We are so grateful for the Elks Lodge and everyone who helped raise funds through the golf tournament,” Hill said. “These funds helped us exceed our goal for the Bell County Walk and will help with our mission to raise awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, to fund research, and to provide support and education for our community.”