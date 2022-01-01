When students returned to school in August, several local school districts ensured the public that their communities would remain vigilant against COVID-19.
In Salado ISD, Superintendent Michael Novotny — like most administrators — was eager for his ever-growing school district to have students back on campus.
“We’re fully staffed … and our latest enrollment count was 2,277, which would be a record-breaking number for our district,” he told the Telegram in August.
Despite that record-breaking enrollment, Novotny emphasized how Salado ISD educators were glad the district removed remote instruction from its curriculum offerings — a move that did not lessen the district’s vigilance against COVID-19 in 2021.
“That was a challenge last year with having to navigate both in-person and remote instruction at the same time,” he said. “We are recommending that employees, parents, community members and students 12 years and up get vaccinated … and even though we are not requiring the wearing of masks, we are still recommending the wearing of masks to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.”
Salado ISD further enhanced its COVID-19 protocols when trustees approved a policy in September that required the use of masks if certain infection thresholds are reached.
“As long as the percentage of the school’s population that test positive for COVID-19 within a 7-calendar-day period remains below 2%, masks would continue to be optional,” the Salado ISD superintendent said. “If 2% of a school’s population tests positive for COVID-19 within a 7-day period, then all employees, students and visitors on campus would be required to wear a face covering for seven calendar days or until the percentage drops below 2%, whichever is longer.”
However, the policy was short-lived as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton compiled a list of school districts that disobeyed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38 — a list that Salado ISD found itself on.
“As of now, there are only limited legal arguments for having a mask mandate,” Novotny said in late September. “As a result, effective Sept. 19, we are no longer enforcing our local policy requiring masks.”
Temple ISD protocols
When families were checking off the final items on their school supply lists in August, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott offered his community a reminder about each campus’ health and safety protocols.
Although Temple ISD also was not legally allowed to mandate masks at campuses, Ott urged his community to opt for face coverings when necessary — a message he has routinely followed by wearing a face covering at all Temple ISD events.
“As a school district, we strongly encourage the wearing of masks,” he said in a letter to parents in August. “Many ISDs have started before and I am seeing some that are doing well, and others that are not doing so well. I would like to continue our success from last year.”
He emphasized how that success in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in 2021 was largely thanks to the increased precautions taken last year, which included enhanced cleaning services and the use of face coverings on campus.
Ott’s district, like others in Bell County, addressed learning loss issues before the school year even began.
In July, Temple ISD trustees approved a series of digital learning purchases to help students recover from pandemic-related learning losses.
“We’re purchasing very specific instructional resources to target the learning gaps of students, so (educators) will have specific research-based programs to work with students on,” Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said at the time. “We also want to increase small-group tutoring within the school day. We know that when we get our students in smaller groups working face-to-face with their teacher ... that we see the highest impact of student achievement.”
Belton ISD plan
Jennifer Land, Belton ISD’s former chief financial officer, detailed the district’s plan on recouping any learning losses that same month.
“We had a leadership team in the district come together to talk about these (ESSER III) funds and how they can be used well,” she said during a meeting in July. “We also held a public hearing last month, and after that public hearing … we provided a survey to all community members, staff and students.”
That survey, Land said, saw nearly 1,400 responses — of which 80% were by Belton ISD parents.
“That survey actually showed us that our thoughts … were in line with what our community had noted,” Land, who since has left Belton ISD, said. “Our community supported the way we are spending these ESSER dollars.”
The chief financial officer highlighted how the funding can be itemized into six funding categories for a total of $11.1 million.
“Every kid is coming to us where they are … and we’re going to meet them where they are and do everything we can do to deepen their learning experience by having these learning opportunities that will accelerate their learning and inspire them to do great things,” Smith said.