State Representative Hugh D. Shine, R-Temple, announced his reelection bid Saturday for the Texas House of Representatives, District 55, for the 2022 Republican primary.
Shine will be seeking his sixth term in 2022.
This year during the 87th legislative session, Shine passed House Bill 988 that improved and enhanced the efficiency and accessibility of the property tax system. HB 988 makes numerous taxpayer-friendly procedural changes including: access to binding arbitration for tax authority procedural violations; guarantee of informal settlement discussions prior to protest hearings; requires notice and right of protest for changes in account numbers. It also allows a taxpayer to request a single-member ARB hearing and created a complaint process to appraisal district board for ARB procedure violations and requires ARB to adopt Comptroller-approved procedural rules. Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 988 into law Tuesday.
Shine also authored House Bill 624 that increases the legal penalties for personally targeting a police officer, and are extended to cover an officer’s family. The legal penalty will increase for those who harass, intimidate, threaten, stalk, damage property or trespass on property belonging to a public servant or their family, specifically with intent to intimidate or harass a public servant or family of a public servant due to one’s official position as a public servant. Governor Abbott signed HB 624 into law on Wednesday.
Shine also co-authored Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected, and House Bill 1927, which makes Texas a constitutional carry state.
“I am pleased with the passage of conservative bills during this legislative session, but know there is more to be done,” Shine said. “I am thankful for the Governor signing HB 988, but this is just the beginning of creating meaningful property tax reform, and I will continue working towards further property tax initiatives when I am reelected.
He currently serves on the House Committee on Business & Industry that focuses on manufacturing, wages and the regulation of business in Texas, and the House Committee on Ways & Means that focuses on property taxes and state revenue.
In 1986 Shine became the first Republican in Bell County to be elected since 1876 to the Texas House of Representatives. He was elected in a special election and served two consecutive terms. He left the Legislature in 1991 to focus on his family, business and military career. He returned to the Legislature, elected in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He is married to Debbie, and they have four children and seven grandchildren. They attend Temple Bible Church.
“I look forward to continuing to serve our community in the 88th Legislative Session that begins in January 2023,” Shine said.