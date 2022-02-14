Volleyball camp

Keagan Bankston from Temple hits the ball over a net as Temple College volleyball player Sarah O’Neal from Kyle looks on during the recent Day of Champions Camp’s beginners volleyball clinic co-sponsored by Ralph Wilson Youth Club and held at the TC gymnasium.

 Submitted by Jordan Pickett

Registration started Monday for the Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s spring girls volleyball league and continues until March 11.

The program is for girls ages 7 to 12 and costs $80 per player. Teams are formed based on school and age. Practice will begin March 28, the youth club said in a news release.

Games will begin April 9.

Beginning March 12, the late registration fee will be $90.

Coaches and sponsors are needed. For more information, contact Brett Williams, executive director, at bwilliams@rwyckids.org or call 254-773-9001.