Registration started Monday for the Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s spring girls volleyball league and continues until March 11.
The program is for girls ages 7 to 12 and costs $80 per player. Teams are formed based on school and age. Practice will begin March 28, the youth club said in a news release.
Games will begin April 9.
Beginning March 12, the late registration fee will be $90.
Coaches and sponsors are needed. For more information, contact Brett Williams, executive director, at bwilliams@rwyckids.org or call 254-773-9001.