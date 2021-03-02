A Salado resident with 35 years of experience in law enforcement was reappointed Tuesday to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
David Gutierrez — former sheriff of Lubbock County for 11 years — was named by Gov. Greg Abbott to the board along with two others.
The six-member board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determine conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the governor, according to a news release.
Gutierrez and Ed Robertson of Pflugerville, another current board member, were reappointed for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027.
Linda Molina, a San Antonio-based lawyer and municipal judge for Sandy Oaks, was also appointed, the release said.
Gutierrez resigned as sheriff of Lubbock County in 2009 shortly before his initial appointment to the Board of Pardons and Paroles. He started working for the pardons and parole board in September 2009.
He told reporters in 2009 that he had opportunities to leave Lubbock County, but was only swayed to leave when former Gov. Rick Perry appointed him to the board.
“I’ve spoken to my campaign supporters, contributors and top people in the community and they all agree I cannot turn down a third or fourth opportunity,” Gutierrez said at a news conference at the time.
A graduate of Wayland Baptist University, Gutierrez previously served as chair of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Correctional Office on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments Advisory Board. He is also past president of the Texas Corrections Association and the Texas Jail Association.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.