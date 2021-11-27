Mother Neff State Park will celebrate Christmas early this year.
The park will hold “A Mother Neff Christmas” 2-4 p.m. Dec. 5.
“Join us for creative Christmas crafts, a festive scavenger hunt, guided hikes and shop our unique gift selections for the outdoor enthusiast on your list,” the park said in a news release.
The event will feature Santa Claus, a storybook trail and a geocaching presentation, the park said.
Mother Neff is at 1921 State Park Road 14 near Moody.
Texas State Parks and the Texas Historical Commission will hold more than 80 unique holiday events happening at state parks across Texas.
Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park is highly encouraged to reserve their day pass in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit, according to a news release. Day passes can be reserved online through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling 512-389-8900.
For information about state park holiday activities, visit https://bit.ly/3nTeKmz.