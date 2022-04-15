SALADO — Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Salado today as he surveys damage from Tuesday’s EF-3 tornado in the area.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, confirmed that the governor would be at the Salado Fire Station at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, two days after Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the county. Abbott will then talk to the media at 11:30 a.m. when he visits First Cedar Valley Baptist Church at the intersection of FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, has said he plans on surveying the area with the governor, with Shine or one of his staff members in attendance as well.
Work continued in Bell County along the path of the tornado.
As volunteers and officials work to clear roads and properties of debris, trash is being categorized for ease of disposal.
Bob Reinhard, emergency management coordinator for Bell County, said debris are separated into electronics, hazardous waste, construction and demolition debris, household garbage, large appliances and vegetative debris.
“Organizing debris in this way will make it easier to dispose of,” Reinhard said, “and it is much easier to organize it while it’s being cleared, rather than after the fact.”
Proper debris organization for items such as metal can be recycled in a way that will generate money, Reinhard said.
Officials also asked that those helping clean up debris avoid placing it where it can cause further harm.
Reinhard said not to place debris on the roadway, nearby right of way or near downed power lines and utility boxes.
To help with collection of debris, the county has placed roll-off dumpsters near the affected area.
These dumpsters include two at the South Shore subdivision, and some at the Salado Fire Department, 3520 FM 2484, and at the intersection of FM 2268 and Interstate 35. Officials said more dumpsters will be placed along FM 2843 once utility crews are finished with their work.
The county’s two lines to help with the disaster will reopen next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The first line, 254-534-4562, is for those who were affected by the storm, while the second line, 254-534-2217, is for those looking to make donations or volunteer their time.
Fundraisers
Multiple fundraisers on the website GoFundMe have seen an outpouring of support in recent days, bringing in thousands of dollars in aid.
Belton resident Stephen Perez set up a fundraiser for his sister on Wednesday, hoping to raise the money needed to rebuild her home.
As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has so far raised $46,105 of its $80,000 goal. Money for the family has been raised from 506 separate donations, including one anonymous donor giving $10,000.
On the fundraising site, Perez said the family, which includes the parents and their two children, had been severely injured in the storm.
“I would really appreciate the help of others to help rebuild their home after a tornado wiped away everything they have down to the foundation,” Perez said. “And with the family being in the home while the tornado taking away everything they’ve worked so desperately hard for; they manage to hang on to each other.”
Those interested in donating can go to https://bit.ly/3Ofn1wo.
Destroyed churches seek aid
People have come out in support of a fundraiser to help rebuild Victory Baptist Church, one of two churches in the area destroyed by the tornado.
The fundraiser, set up by Amber Sorensen, already surpassed its fundraising goal of $20,000. Donors have so far given $23,197 as of Friday afternoon, including two anonymous $10,000 donations.
People looking to further help the church can do so at https://bit.ly/3EghhOl.
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, another Salado area church destroyed by the tornado, is seeking aid from the community.
The church has already raised $1,000 of its $30,000 goal, with the aim of repairing its church and nearby cemetery that was also damaged.
Residents can give to the church at https://bit.ly/3xxeDlY.
Searching for substitute housing
Corky Hodges stood outside the rambles of what was his house for the last four years on Thursday as he waited for an insurance appraiser to inspect the damage.
“I’m going to walk away with a brand-new house,” he said, noting he has good insurance. “USAA is supposed to be driving by at any minute. He’s coming to look at the damage. The roof blew off the house. I would say three-quarters of the house is gone.”
Hodges grew up in the country but spent the last years of work in Georgetown before deciding he wanted to retire in a quiet place.
“We sold my wife’s place in Georgetown and bought this house,” he said.
His wife was the only person at the home when the tornado hit.
“She got inside the closet of the master bedroom,” Hodges said. “We had a sewing machine in the bedroom, and it hit her in the back.”
While working in West Texas, Hodges said he saw some tornadoes but nothing that hit him directly.
“I sat on top of the hill one time and saw three of them,” he said. “They went close to the rig and just jumped right over it. They didn’t even know it hit. They were too busy. I guess the derrickman probably saw it.”
For now, Hodges is staying at his daughter’s house in Georgetown. His wife and daughter began house hunting for a place to stay while waiting for his house to be rebuilt.
“The insurance is paying for a place to stay for us,” he said. “I’m sure it’ll take at least six months. Finding a contractor is going to be hard. There are a lot of companies coming in and 6,000 families coming in. It is going to be hard to find contractors and materials on this side of the country.”