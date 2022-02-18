Thirteen people were displaced after a fire at a Temple apartment building Friday morning, officials said.
Temple Fire & Rescue firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames when they responded to a structure fire reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday at the two-story Windcrest apartment building, 1310 S. 23rd St.
Firefighters immediately evacuated residents — seven adults and one child — and attacked the fire in the second-story breezeway of the building.
The fire was reported under control at 10:59 a.m.
The blaze resulted in heavy damage to the second story as well as smoke and water damage throughout the 16-unit building, Fire Chief Mitch Randles said in a news release.
“Two of the occupants were evaluated by Temple EMS who was on-scene. One of those occupants was transported to Baylor Scott and White with a non-fire-related issue,” Randles said in the release. “No fire personnel were injured.”
The department responded with 10 units and 27 personnel. Temple police assisted with traffic and scene control.
Department spokesman Santos Soto said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.