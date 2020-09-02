Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Wednesday that the county had temporarily lifting its burn ban due to the recent rains.
The lifting of the burn ban will continue until sundown on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 8:55 pm
