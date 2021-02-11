Teachers across the Belton Independent School District were surprised this week when the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation doled out $15,000 in grants.
The grants — which were handed out by BEEF members and Superintendent Matt Smith on Wednesday — supported seven projects at four campuses, according to the district.
The money will go toward buying headphones and books to support music education and sensory learning accessories.
“Teachers devote so much time and effort to their students, and this is one of the ways we get to give a little something back to them,” said Ellen Burnett, BEEF’s vice president of programs.
In December, BEEF donated $41,000 in grants that supported 15 projects at seven campuses. Those grants were used to purchase books, physical education equipment, flexible seating and items to create a makerspace — an area where students can use their academic skills on projects — and support science, technology, engineering and math learning.
“This money will give these teachers the funds to purchase the supplies and tools for education that they might not be able to get otherwise,” Burnett said this week. “Most importantly, it will help bring more innovative learning into our classrooms.”
Southwest Elementary Principal Dawn Schiller said the grants mean so much to the teachers who receive them.
“This financial support reinforces to our teachers that their work matters,” Schiller said. “In their hands, its value will be multiplied by the creation of exceptional learning experiences. Thank you to the BEEF donors who are helping support the good work our teachers are doing. We appreciate your partnership.”