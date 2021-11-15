Temple Fire & Rescue is accepting toy donations for its annual Rescue Elves Program, which provides gifts for Temple and Belton children in need during the holidays.
The department is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at any Temple fire station through Dec. 1. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks must be made payable to Temple Fire & Rescue with Rescue Elves and can be mailed to Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.
“We simply want to help our community and bring joy to children during the holidays,” Fire Chief Mitch Randles said in a news release. “We also want to bring parents some ease when it comes to having presents under the tree.”
Sponsoring opportunities are also available for the program. If you are interested in sponsoring a child, please contact Susan Randles at 417-540-4586 or Leandra Scottini at 254-298-5682.
Families are selected in cooperation with the Temple and Belton school districts.