The city of Belton has about $76 million in capital improvements projects that staff would like to complete over the next five years — $44.4 million of which are currently identified as general government projects.
On Tuesday, Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers told council members how these capital improvements projects, which would be completed from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2028, could impact future operating budgets and would utilize funding from several sources, including the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, the Belton Economic Development Corp., grants and operating revenues.
“This is a flexible schedule of known and pending projects that have timeframes we have projected for consideration,” he said. “No additional debt funding is scheduled at this time beyond what has already been authorized. We will come back to council when projects emerge requiring council action, such as a successful grant application or a specific bond issue.”
In fiscal year 2024, $30.7 million could be attributed to the Capital Improvements Program: $180,000 for public safety projects, $2.3 million for parks and recreation projects, $9.7 million for streets and sidewalk projects, $443,700 for special and general projects and $18.1 million for utility projects.
Two public safety projects are currently planned.
“One project will increase the number of parking spaces at the Police Department facility,” Rodgers said. “The Fire Department will add a new fitness and training building behind Fire Station 2.”
For parks and recreation projects, meanwhile, city of Belton staff has Heritage Park, the Historic Standpipe and Mount Zion Methodist Church at the top of their list.
“Park amenities will be added to Heritage Park during the five-year period,” Rodgers said. “Restoration of the Historic Standpipe, construction of Standpipe Park and the rehabilitation of the historic Mount Zion Methodist Church should begin in 2024.”
The five-year plan also would tackle the design and reconstruction of several Belton roadways.
“Replacing the East Central Avenue bridge is a significant project scheduled for 2024,” Rodgers said. “Extension of West Avenue D will provide additional access to the Belton Business Park. Southwest Parkway will be extended from Loop 121 to Huey Drive. Reconstructing and widening Toll Bridge Road from Shanklin Road to the Lampasas River will facilitate development in the southern sector of the city. Sidewalks will be constructed along Penelope Street and Main Street.”
Belton Mayor David K. Leigh thanked Rodgers and the rest of the city of Belton staff for the Capital Improvements Program overview.
“Thank you guys for doing everything that you’re doing on that $76 million,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion added the importance of making sure that the city of Belton strategically informs residents about why there could be a potential increase in the budget and tax rate to help fund some of these projects.
“When I say strategic, I mean bringing it down to the understandable level of the everyday citizen … and myself because it can be complicated,” she said. “It just helps them understand.”
A comprehensive Capital Improvements Program packet with individual project sheets can be accessed online at bit.ly/3p3l91Q by clicking on the packet for the June 13 meeting and scrolling down to agenda item No. 12.