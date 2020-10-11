BELTON — Set up on seven tables in the shade at Yettie Polk Park, Kids Helping Kids held its sixth annual Christmas fundraiser on Sunday afternoon.
Six children, referred to as “the Lynch girls” and “the Mann boys,” presented homemade products to raise money for yuletide gifts for needy children. There were bird feeders, sugar scrubs, baked goods, guardian angel key chains, masks and a few other things.
The Lynch girls are Kyleigh, 15, Aubrey, 11, and Raylynn, 8, daughters of William and Stephanie Lynch of Belton, and Faith Patience Lynch, 6, daughter of D.J. Lynch and Taylor Cozart. The Mann boys are Lathan, 12, and Rustin, 7, sons of Russell and Carrie Mann of Kempner.
These are all grandchildren of Sharon Mooney of Belton. Six years ago at Christmas, she said, they were all at her house. On the morning after they opened their gifts, she said, they were feeling so good that they started thinking about raising money to help other children at Christmas.
The first year, Kyleigh thought about making jewelry, her grandmother said.
“Then everybody decided to start making stuff and to do the fundraiser,” Mooney said. “They raised about $1,000 the first year.”
Every year, on the Friday night before the fundraiser, Mooney said she visits the Henry T. Waskow VFW Post 4008, which likes to help with the fundraiser. This year the post raised $650. A church in Copperas Cove also contributes, she said.
Kids Helping Kids has helped a lot of different groups, she said. One year they helped a single mom in Belton with two children whose house burned down. They get Christmas wish lists from various organizations. One year the Un-Included Club in Temple provided a wish list.
Her father, Darrell Mooney of Belton, said the children’s Christmas outreach does “a real good job.”
“They’re my grandkids, so I’m impressed with all of it,” he said. “I’m real proud of them for what they do.”
Sharon Mooney’s daughter, Carrie Mann, mother of the two boys, said she felt very blessed and proud about what her sons were doing. Her oldest, Lathan, made guitar pick necklaces and key chains, with a little help from her and their father, she said. The necklaces are embossed with a cross and the words, “Jesus Saves.” The key chains have the words “Blessed,” “Faith” or “Love” on them.
“What we do is help less fortunate children,” Carrie Mann said. “Last year we helped with children in the Copperas Cove ISD. We’re just going to keep on doing what we’re doing. Every year it seems to get a little better. We just try to help as many as we can and let God lead us to who He would like us to help.”