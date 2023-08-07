Fort Cavazos military members are mourning the loss of a soldier who drowned at Lake Belton last week.
The soldier — identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Shad Edward Sheffie of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division — died from drowning on Friday, Fort Cavazos officials said in a news release.
“The ‘First Team’ and ‘Brave Rifles’ Family are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Shad Edward Sheffie of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division on August 4,” a Fort Cavazos news release issued Friday said. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We extend our heartfelt support and assistance to the Sheffie family. PV2 Sheffie, originally from Baton Rouge, La., served as an 11B infantryman. He was 21 years old and served in the U.S. Army since 2021.”
Esther Weaver, a spokeswoman for Morgan’s Point Resort, said that the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday night near Oakmont Park where Sheffie was swimming at the lake with friends.
“Witnesses report the victim to have gone underwater as the group was swimming back to shore in an area that was later determined to be approximately 29 feet deep and approximately 39 feet away from the shoreline,” Weaver said. “The area was dense with underwater brush due to the low lake levels. Witnesses attempted rescue efforts but were unable to locate the victim.”
The Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department responded as did officials from Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and AMR Emergency Medical Services.
The Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team arrived on scene at about 7:53 p.m. to begin recovery efforts, which were discontinued at 10:44 p.m. on Thursday night due to low water visibility, Weaver said.
Sheffie’s body was recovered at 9:23 a.m. Friday and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
“The city of Morgan’s Point Resort offers its condolences to the family and friends,” Weaver said.
Lt. Col. Widmar Roman, commander, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, said Fort Cavazos service members are mourning.
“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our brother-in-arms,” Roman said. “PV2 Sheffie was a cherished member of our team and will be sorely missed. Tiger Squadron is in contact with the family and supporting their needs at this time. We are thankful for the support we’ve received from the local community throughout this tragedy.”
Wrestling champion
Sheffie, a 2021 graduate of St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge, was named Most Likely to Succeed by his high school class.
Sheffie was a two-time Louisiana state champion wrestler. He won championships in the 170-pound weight class his junior year and in the 182-pound weight class his senior year.
Sheffie had never touched a wrestling mat until his freshman year at St. Michael when his mother encouraged him to participate in athletics.
“I just wanted to give it a try,” Sheffie said told his high school in April 2021. “There was no real reason behind it at the time. The coaches talked to me, and I decided to do it.”
He joined the Army in 2021 after graduation and underwent basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.
“Since I was young, I always knew I wanted to become part of the military,” Sheffie said. “I like the mindset of it. I will be part of the 11X Infantry, and I am also going to be fast tracked into the special forces program called the 75th Ranger Regiment. I have been busy preparing for that so that I can meet all the physical training standards.”
Delayed announcement
Weaver said Morgan’s Point Resort officials followed Fort Cavazos protocol to not release information until 24 hours after next of kin were notified.
“We agreed to follow their lead on releasing information out of respect for their protocols and the victim’s family,” she said.