Following a week of warmer weather, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing at night for the next two days.
The National Weather Service reported that temperatures on Thursday night, and into Friday morning, would hit a low of 28 degrees. With wind chill, these cooler temperatures will feel as low as 17 degrees.
On Friday, temperatures will rise to a high of 53 degrees during the day before temperatures hit a low of 31 degrees with wind chill.
Temperatures are not expected to stay near freezing, with Monday and Tuesday expected to see highs in the upper 70s.
Temple’s two warming shelters do plan on opening their doors both Thursday and Friday nights.
The two shelters, Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, provide a warm and secure space to those in need on nights when temperatures feel below freezing with wind chill or below 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
While the two shelters mainly cater towards the city’s homeless population, anyone in need can stay at either.
“You don’t have to be homeless to come stay with us,” Lt. David Beckham, leader of Temple Salvation Army, said. “Anyone living in a cold house is welcome here. Our doors are open to people who need a place of refuge from the bitter cold.”
The two organizations, which normally open only at night, offer hot meals during dinner and breakfast as well as showers to those they serve.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
During the day those who need to stay warm can go visit the Temple Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116. W. Ave. G.