Aramis Guerra II drove his black Range Rover at more than 110 miles per hour in Jarrell when he crashed June 17, 2017, into a pickup, killing Elizabeth Griffet, a Temple resident, an arrest affidavit said.
Guerra, now 23, was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison in the Williamson County courtroom of Judge Stacey Mathews. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death.
He was released Oct. 13, 2017, from the Williamson County Jail after he posted a $200,000 surety felony bond. However, his bond was immediately revoked last week after a sentencing hearing by Mathews. Guerra was taken to the Williamson County Jail to await Mathews’ final ruling.
Griffet died Sept. 22, 2017, from her injuries. She was 50 years old.
A former student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Guerra didn’t check to see if anyone was injured. Instead, he left, when to a nearby house, used a woman’s phone and called his mother and brother to pick him up, the affidavit said.
The driver’s seat in Griffet’s car broke in the collision and her head slammed into the windshield. Then the seat went swiftly backward and her spine was severed. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in critical condition and was on life support after the crash, according to the affidavit.
Griffet’s daughter, Natalie Griffet, and two grandchildren were in the Ford F-150 with Griffet and were injured in the accident that happened in the 12200 block of Interstate 35 in Jarrell.
Guerra was identified in a photo lineup by the woman whose phone he borrowed. Phone records showed he called numbers registered to his mother and brother.
Fingerprints found in the Rover also matched those of Guerra.