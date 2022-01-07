Raye-Allen Elementary presented the Temple Police Department on Friday with student-prepared treat baskets and letters of encouragement for officers — a brief ceremony that was held from the campus’ foyer in advance of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Sunday.
“In today’s world, they don’t get a lot of recognition,” Kasey Blomquist, Raye-Allen Elementary’s principal, told the Telegram. “It’s a hard job with so many components, so we just wanted them to know that we appreciate their service and that people are out there that care about them.”
The first-year principal credited Amy Frei-Brown, the campus’ physical education teacher, with organizing a majority of the event.
“She did a really good job of putting this all together through her P.E. classes,” Blomquist said. “Our fourth-grade students wrote letters that they put on a banner, so that the officers can hang them up in their break room; and they did a really good job of putting care packages together with snacks for them to enjoy during their breaks.”
Blomquist is hopeful that the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day ceremony — which plans to become an annual tradition at Raye-Allen Elementary — will help build a relationship between the Temple Police Department and the youth in the community they serve.
“Many times police officers are seen as bad to some people … but this kind of lets the students know that the police officers do good things and want to keep them safe,” she said. “Now, students are interested to know more about what officers do. But it all starts with having an interaction.”
However, some students like Annabelle Ramirez, 9, already understand the importance of local law enforcement agencies.
“I’m proud of my dad,” Ramirez, 9, said. “He’s a police officer in Dallas and helps people.”
Deputy Chief Jeff Clark highlighted how the Temple Police Department has maintained a long-standing relationship with Temple ISD.
“This is really the best part of the job here in Temple,” he said. “To be able to get out into the community and be able to engage in a positive way, especially when it comes to kids, is great. We want them to feel comfortable and relaxed around us so that they know they can approach us at any time.”
Clark firmly believes that his department’s visit to Raye-Allen Elementary on Friday assisted in that effort.
“I think they were very appreciative of what we do, and they liked seeing us and learning about what we do,” he said. “It helped them see us as real people in their community.”