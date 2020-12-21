SALADO — Authorities are investigating a break-in at the Salado Post Office, police said.
The post office at 820 N. Main St. was targeted either late Sunday or early Monday morning, Salado Police Chief Pat Boone said Monday.
The incident was reported to the Salado Police Department at about 5 a.m. Monday, Boone said.
“People were working there Sunday so we know it was sometime after that,” he said.
U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office is conducting an investigation, Boone said.
The break-in was discovered when a resident went to the post office to check a post office box and noticed damage inside the building.
Boone said it is believed that some mail or packages were taken.
Call the Postal Inspector hotline at 1-877-876-2455 or visit www.uspis.gov/report if you believe your mail was taken.