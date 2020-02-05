BELTON — Sheared sheep shared several pens Tuesday; some naked, others wearing bright and colorful coats to keep them warm.
Dozens of local students helped settle their sheep into various pens Tuesday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton for the breeding sheep and market lamb competitions of the Bell County Youth Fair.
Competitors said their animals were mainly judged on their muscular structure and their stance when standing.
In addition to the competition differentiating between the young lambs and the older sheep, competitors were able to decide on their exact breeds that valued specific traits.
David Olson, whose son Morgan competed with a lamb he raised, said they chose to go with the southbound breed due to their smaller size.
“I wanted to do FFA and since my dad has showed pigs I wanted to do something else and decided to do lambs,” Morgan said. “I think lambs are much calmer.”
Many of those entered in the youth fair’s sheep competition have parents who raised animals. Both Olson and fellow competitor Codi Faroni from Rogers had their parents previously compete in raising pigs when they were younger.
Faroni, who is also competing this year for the first time, said she ended up receiving the most help from her agriculture teacher when she had problems.
Faroni said she worked constantly with her two animals in order to get them ready for the competition, feeding them supplements and constantly putting them in their correct stance. She said the main reason why she chose the southbound breed was because it was easier to put them in the correct stance.
“At first it started out rough, and it has been a bumpy ride, but it is a lot better now,” Faroni said. “Everyone around here makes it look so easy but once you actually get started it is a lot harder.”
Both Faroni and Olson said that they expect to compete again next year with their sheep, enjoying the competition and the process leading up to it this year.