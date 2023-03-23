The Belton Early Childhood School will host a “Community Learning Day” from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, to give community members, business leaders and Belton ISD parents a glimpse into the campus’ innovative approach to learning.
BISD ‘Community Learning Day’ set
TDT Joel Valley
