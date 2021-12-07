CAMERON — A Grand Saline man who lived in Cameron was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a sex crime involving a child.
On Nov. 12, jurors sentenced Miguel Paredes Malagon, 40, who was accused of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.
A jury heard from his defense and prosecution from Nov. 8-12 in the 20th District Court of Milam County. State District Judge John W. Youngblood presided over the trial.
On the last day, Malagon was found guilty and elected to go to the jury for sentencing.
A news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office said the jury heard half a day of evidence at a sentencing hearing before sentencing Malagon to 18 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The maximum sentence for a second-degree felony is 20 years.
Malagon is currently housed at the Milam County Jail as he awaits transfer to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice state prison.
An arrest affidavit detailing the account of the crime was not immediately available.