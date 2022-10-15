Custer lecture

With a photo of Gen. George Custer behind him, Mike Donahue is very animated as he tells stories Friday about the life of Custer at the Bell County Museum in Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Concentrating on George Armstrong Custer’s “Indian wars,” Michael N. Donahue, a Temple College art professor and summertime park ranger at the Little Bighorn National Monument in Montana, spoke on “The Real Custer” Friday night in a Bell County Museum lecture.

