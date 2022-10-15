BELTON — Concentrating on George Armstrong Custer’s “Indian wars,” Michael N. Donahue, a Temple College art professor and summertime park ranger at the Little Bighorn National Monument in Montana, spoke on “The Real Custer” Friday night in a Bell County Museum lecture.
He based his talk on his book, “Where the Rivers Ran Red,” which also touches on Custer’s youthful antics, his bravery during the Civil War and his love for his beautiful and talented wife, Libby.
Not everybody knows that Custer was present for Robert E. Lee’s surrender to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox, Donahue said, and that Grant presented Custer with Lee’s “flag,” which wasn’t much more than a towel. Grant also gave Custer the table used for the ceremony.
“George Armstrong Custer, 23 years old, two days before Gettysburg becomes one of the youngest generals in the Union Army,” Donahue said. “They called him the boy general.”
Jeb Stuart, Donahue recalled, was trying to bring 5,000 rebels around to join in Pickett’s charge. Custer had 2,000 men to oppose him.
“What does Custer do?” Donahue asked. “He pulls his saber out and says, ‘Come on, you wolverines!’”
The forces slammed together and it wasn’t long before those 5,000 Confederates turned the other way, and Custer at that moment helped save the Union Army, Donahue said.
Custer is still a controversial person, he said, and mentioning his name in a bar might lead to a fight. Many people admired him, but others hated him. Donahue quoted Capt. Frederick Benteen, who was at Little Big Horn: “I hated him the first time I saw him.”
“What was he really like?” Donahue said. “Was he like Errol Flynn?”
In the 1941 movie, “They Died with their Boots On,” Custer is a man who can do no wrong. But then in a 1971 movie, “Little Big Man,” Custer is no hero, Donahue said. “He’s portrayed as a maniac who only wants to kill Indians.”
“Who is the real Custer?” Donahue said. “Was he heroic? Absolutely.”
Born in 1839 in a small town, the son of a blacksmith, the young Custer was a natural athlete. In his first profession — a school teacher — he liked to wrestle with the boys.
“Custer for a while was a wild man,” Donahue said. “He drank a lot and liked to chase the girls. Then he decided he wanted to be a soldier.”
However, to get into West Point, he needed the recommendation of his Republican congressman. Custer was a Democrat. And here’s another appearance of “Custer’s luck,” Donahue said.
Custer had become very interested in a young woman, whose father didn’t approve. So the father pressed the congressman to appoint Custer to West Point, to get him away from his daughter.
At West Point, Custer — about 5 feet 10 inches and weighing maybe 160 pounds — played a lot of pranks, annoying the administration and in general endearing himself to his classmates, some of whom later fought against him in the Civil War. Custer graduated 34th out of a class of 34 officers and filled his quota on demerits. The administration wanted to court martial him for one of his stunts, but reasoned that they needed him in the war, Donahue said.
As a lieutenant, Custer arrived during the Battle of Bull Run, too late to participate. As a military leader in battle, he showed himself to be unafraid of death, Donahue said.
“He had 11 horses killed under him,” he said.
Custer impressed Gen. George McClellan and became a member of his staff.
“There was something strange about Custer,” Donahue said. A lot of people, including his wife, idolized him. Others couldn’t stand him.
“There’s that complexity,” Donahue said. “Who do you listen to? There are hundreds of books.”
The best assessment of Custer, he said, was by Custer’s good friend, William Ludlow, after the general’s death.
Ludlow called him a personification of bravery and dash, Donahue said, a man impatient of control, one to take all the risk to himself. He was vain. He was a man of great energy and endurance. He had a remarkable memory. He stuttered. He did not distort the truth, but magnified it, Ludlow said.
“That’s the best description I’ve ever read of George Custer,” Donahue said. “That’s the real Custer.”