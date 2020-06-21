Jeptha “Jep” Curry (1852-1947) had seen a lot of changes in his 90 years of living in west Bell County, but none as momentous as this.
On January 1942, just a month after the U.S. entry into World War II, the Army announced that a tank destroyer tactical and firing center would be established near Killeen, then a sleepy farm community of about 1,200.
Curry sold his land to the government, sprawling acreage where he had lived for 60 years, just so that the Army could build the facility.
He told a Temple Daily Telegram reporter, “This is just another part of the battle. We all are in it, and my government can have anything I own if it takes that to win.”
Curry later learned that the new military post would be called Camp Hood, after a Texas Confederate general. Curry was too young to serve in the army of the rebellion in 1861, but he had heard stories from his elders. He and many of his neighbors felt the sting by sacrificing their land, but naming a new military post for a Confederate general seemed to ease the hurt — somewhat.
Camp Hood was named for Gen. John Bell Hood (1831-1879), commander of Hood’s Texas Brigade, organized in October 1861 and composed of the First, Fourth, and Fifth Texas Infantry regiments, the only Texas troops to fight in the Eastern Theater.
“The (Camp Hood) designation is very popular,” the Telegram reported in March 1942.
According to the official Tank Destroyer history, the name was short and easy to remember. “It appealed to Texans and was associated with a historic American commander and military organization renowned for its fighting qualities,” according to the accounts.
So, whose idea was this to name the new camp a name from the “great rebellion”?
That’s where the story has more turns than the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band at Kyle Stadium.
In 1941, the government was acquiring land for the new camp, but landowners in Bell and Coryell counties who had maintained their farms for generations were reluctant to move. Local civic leaders pressured families, appealing to their patriotism and sense of duty to the war effort.
The camp’s first commander was Lt. Gen. Andrew Davis Bruce (1894-1969), originator of the Tank Destroyer Corps and considered “the Father of Fort Hood.” Bruce was a well-seasoned soldier and an academic with a doctorate from Texas A&M. A brilliant battlefield leader with a distinguished record during World War I, Bruce was named to lead the camp because he was adept in leading large, complicated operations.
According to “Fort Hood: The First Fifty Years” by Odie B. and Laura Faulk (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1990), the Army’s custom was to name new Army installations for esteemed military figures from the area of a new installation — Union generals for posts north of the Mason-Dixon line and Southern generals in the former Confederate states.
Credit Bruce’s Aggie education and his avid interest of military history. It was Bruce’s idea to name the camp after John Bell Hood, who reportedly “never turned his back on the enemy.”
Back then, the Secretary of War rubberstamped the commanding general’s suggestions. Since the military and much of the nation were rigidly segregated, opinions of Black Americans were never considered important. The adjutant general of the Army officially designated the new installation as Camp Hood on March 5, 1942, as Bruce requested.
Gen. Hood seemed a logical choice. He was a West Point graduate who lost the use of his left arm at the battle of Gettysburg and later lost his right leg at the Battle of Chickamauga. His injuries made him “a martyr to the Lost Cause.”
Surviving veterans of Hood’s Texan troops founded the Hood’s Brigade Association in 1872. The group staged regular reunions — frequently in Belton and Temple — until the last two veterans died in 1933. (The original group dissolved, but was reactivated in 1967 as a heritage organization for veterans’ descendants.)
In the 1940s, sensitivities about the Civil War, especially in Central Texas, still ran high. Bruce needed to bind the community together more closely. “We’re all Americans,” was frequently used to convince townsfolk to welcome khaki-clad strangers into Bell County.
Naming the new camp for the famous Texas Confederate was an attempt to make the acrimonious land negotiations “more palatable,” Odie Faulk added. Thus, landowners like Jep Curry obliged.
However, the plan didn’t work as smoothly as negotiators hoped. “The selection of this name did not appease all the farmers and ranchers who were told to vacate the 80,000 acres that at first was to be included in Camp Hood,” Faulk wrote.
Nevertheless, the Army persisted by bringing the general’s son, John Bell Hood Jr. (1871-1947) of Jonestown, Miss., and several Hood descendants to Killeen in September 1942 as honored guests at opening ceremonies.
Times and attitudes are changing. John Bell Hood’s military acumen is questioned by military historians. At the beginning of the war, the Texas regiments comprised about 3,500 men, rising to more than 4,400.
But Hood’s battlefield decisions were disastrous. The brigade sustained a 61 percent casualty rate and, at its surrender, numbering close to only 600 officers and men, according to Harold Simpson’s history, “Hood’s Texas Brigade: A Compendium” (Hill College Press, 1977). Despite this, Confederate heritage groups have fought hard to protect Confederate reminders despite long-festering complaints and bitter feelings.
Formerly recalcitrant politicians and Department of Defense officials are reconsidering honoring the failed rebellion on federal properties.
Secretary of Defense Mark P. Esper and Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy recently said they are “open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic” of removing Confederate names from military installations, while President Donald Trump opposes it.