More than 100 acres of agricultural land in west and north Temple was given initial approval for its rezoning Thursday to make way for hundreds of new homes.
The City Council heard and approved three rezoning cases at its meeting with votes of 4-0 on their first reading, with Councilman Wendell Williams absent. Two of the rezoning requests were in West Temple with the third north of the city.
The first request approved by the Council was for 75.2-acres of agricultural land to be rezoned for single-family, general retail and multifamily uses.
The property is addressed as 1722 Lightner Lane, located just north of Crossroads Park. Officials said the development would mostly include single-family homes, with 10% allowed for general retail space and 25% for multifamily developments. A site plan for the property currently shows an estimated 384 single-family homes planned.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said the land is between Airport Road and Prairie View Road, with possible plans to improve it due to additional traffic from the project.
“And Lightner, if this project is approved, would be reclassified as a collector (road),” Chandler said. “We have worked with the developer to improve Lightner in future commercial and multifamily phases.”
Councilwoman Jessica Walker, who represents the area, expressed concern about the connection between Lightner Lane and Airport Road.
Chandler said that an ongoing traffic impact assessment, conducted by the Texas Department of Transportation which maintains Airport Road, could include new traffic measures such as a stop light.
Council members also highlighted new wording in the rezoning agreement where it concerned possible multifamily development on the property in the future.
The new wording put in place by the city would prohibit the apartments to put in balconies or windows that would face into the rear yards of nearby single-family homes.
“You know how many problems we have had where that was not done, so this is good,” Councilwoman Susan Long, who thanked Chandler, said.
Poison Oak Road development
Another request, also in West Temple, was for a 7.7-acre tract along Poison Oak Road.
The property, addressed as 8358 Poison Oak Road, is east of Charter Oak Elementary and currently has a mix of agriculture and single-family zonings. Developers have asked the city to rezone the entire property for single-family uses to allow for a new development.
“The applicant plans to develop 50 attached single-family units,” Chandler said.
The eastern portion of the property, while not currently located along Poison Oak Road, would be once the street is realigned as part of an ongoing project by the city.
North Temple project
The final 56.94-acre tract that was requested for rezoning is in North Temple and is addressed as 7219 Brewster Road.
The property, which was recently annexed in September, is part of a larger development that includes a 214-acre tract to its south. The larger tract was rezoned in April after it was annexed by the city as well.
Officials said developers are requesting for this property to be rezoned from agricultural uses to a mix of single-family and multifamily zonings.
In addition to single-family dwelling zoning, the developers also have requested the ability to use 10% of the land for multifamily buildings and 10% for single-family attached homes. Officials said the developer requested these options to allow for flexibility in the future due to market conditions.
“This zoning case is essentially in addition to a previous zoning case to the south,” Chandler said. “It is the same owner, planning to provide the same standards in the same planned development rezoning.”
The three rezoning requests are expected to come back before the Council at its next meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.