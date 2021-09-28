BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice as it lifted another.
The current boil notice was issued to customers who live on the north side of Interstate 14/State Highway 190 from Twin Lakes subdivision to a nearby business park, the supplier said.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption. Water can also be purchased or obtained from another supplier.
Meanwhile, Dog Ridge lifted a boil notice issued Friday.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of 9/28/2021,” Dog Ridge said in a statement.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge at 254-939-6533.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.