A Temple man was sentenced last week to 90 days behind bars, in addition to time served at the county jail, for his role in a string of incidents that included a high-speed police pursuit from Harker Heights to Nolanville.
Jeffrey Dwayne Warren, 20, was found guilty and sentenced to 14 months in a state jail during a Belton court hearing Thursday. Warren — who had been in custody at the Bell County Jail since April 18, 2020 — was sentenced on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
On three remaining felony charges — including assault of a public servant — Judge Paul LePak of the 264th District Court withheld a finding of guilty and sentenced Warren to 8 years of deferred adjudication probation. Warren will have to serve 90 days in state jail as condition of the probation.
He will have to write letters of apology, pay restitution, complete a violence intervention program and get screening and counseling for mental health and substance abuse.
LePak said that Warren has a high chance of reoffending.
“We’re going to give you an opportunity to show you’ve had a ‘come to Jesus’ change in perspective in the last 400 days,” he said, after pronouncing the sentence. “I hope your 20s are better than your teens.”
Warren pleaded guilty to five charges on April 22.
The criminal episode began on April 18, 2020, when a Harker Heights police officer on patrol in the 100 block of West Central Expressway observed a Toyota truck reported stolen in Temple. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Warren fled — leading to a high-speed pursuit with speeds about 90 miles per hour, an arrest affidavit said.
Warren drove east on Interstate 14 to Nolanville, where he encountered police officers positioned near the highway. He went around one patrol unit near Main Street, but came upon another Nolanville officer position near the FM 1670 exit.
“The suspect’s vehicle collided with the Nolanville Police Department vehicle and then went onto the median where it struck a retention rope,” the affidavit said.
A Nolanville officer was injured during the collision. He had a broken nose and cuts on his face.
Warren, found to be the only occupant of the vehicle, was out of jail on bond for two of the state jail felony charges that occurred in Temple.
Warren was arrested by Temple police on March 2, 2019, after an officer observed a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street in the 300 block of West Avenue F.
After the vehicle started to move and a traffic violation occurred, the officer performed a traffic stop, the arrest affidavit said. Inside the vehicle, after Warren consented to a search, police found a “vape pen” that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
A few months later, on Oct. 3, 2019, Warren encountered Temple police again when he was arrested on a warrant there. At the Bell County Jail, a jailer “located a hidden pocket in the suspect’s shoe,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The hidden pocket was found to contain a clear vial filled with a yellow-colored liquid believed to be THC.”
Testing by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the substance was THC and weighed just over half a gram, a state jail felony.
Warren was arrested in Temple again on Jan. 4, 2020, after police said he stole a vehicle, also a state jail felony.