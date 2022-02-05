More lost or abandoned pets will be served once a planned expansion of the Temple Animal Shelter is complete.
But first, the process will move forward with the hiring of construction manager to oversee the project.
The Temple City Council will vote Monday morning on a resolution to hire a construction manager at risk. Temple-based Cloud Construction Co. will oversee the expansion of the animal shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle.
Kiara Nowlin, city spokeswoman, said the project will add needed space and changes to the shelter.
“The Temple Animal Shelter provides an excellent service for the community by connecting and reuniting pets and residents, in addition to caring for animals waiting to find homes,” Nowlin said. “This expansion will benefit both our staff and the animals, so we are excited to move forward in the process.”
In July, the City Council approved the issuance of $54.9 million in certificates of obligation debt. Of this money, the city set aside $2.5 million for the expansion.
Designs are still underway by Waco-based RBDR Architects, and the estimated cost of the project is still un- known.
Council members will consider an agreement with Cloud Construction Co. on Monday for $10,000.
The company will help the city manage the project as well as create a guaranteed maximum price for its construction.
City officials estimate approval of the project’s guaranteed maximum price will come to the City Council in either April or May.
Once construction starts, the project is estimated to take about nine months to complete, according to the city.
Amy Strunk, animal services coordinator for Temple, said the expansion also will remodel some of the current structure.
“This expansion will give the increasing number of stray and lost animals an opportunity to find a new home comfortably,” Struck said. “The project includes additional space for kennels, cages and a public lobby for viewings and adoptions.”
Other improvements will include a heating and air conditioning system for the dog kennels and enhanced flow throughout the building.
Another element proposed in the project — an outdoor meeting space — will allow people to play and visit with an animal before they make their decision whether to adopt.
Strunk said expansion of the facility is needed now as the shelter is overcrowded at certain times of the year.
While the Temple shelter is a limited no-kill facility, space is limited and animals with health issues, injuries or aggressive tendencies can be put down. In 2019, the city euthanized about 25% of all animals taken in.
Currently the animal shelter only has space for about 34 dogs and 22 cats at any one time.
The city’s growth is a contributing factor to the overcrowding issue, with hundreds of new homes added over the past several years. Another issue Strunk cited was a large amount of stray and over-bred cats and dogs.
“Although we do everything in our power to ensure that every animal receives the proper care and attention it needs, resources are very limited,” Strunk said.
The City Council will vote on the resolution at 10 a.m. Monday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.