BELTON — Corey Powell — a former Temple Police detective who is now an investigator with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department — continued his testimony in the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks on Friday after Bell County prosecutors had an opportunity to interview other law enforcement officers involved in the case.
Powell, who testified earlier in the trial, discussed how his role in the investigation involved traveling to Muskegon, Michigan, to interview co-defendant Maya Maxwell and Ginell McDonough and later went to Clearview, Okla., to help recover the bodies of Scott and Swearingin.
“It was determined to attempt to get Maya to come to the prosecutor’s office on Friday, (Jan. 11, 2019) to begin to try to re-interview her,” Powell, who first testified last week, told Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Friday. “In that interview, she details the murders.”
He emphasized how the bodies of Scott and Swearingin likely would not have been located if Maxwell did not provide the information she did — details that largely relied on landmarks Maxwell remembered seeing, including the Northfork Cemetery where Marks’ family had headstones.
“It would’ve been very, very difficult,” Powell said. “It was hard to imagine what she was telling us, but when you come out there and lay eyes on it, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s what she’s talking about.’ It was pretty descriptive.”
With Marks now connected to the 6-foot by 3-foot grave on the vacant property in Clearview, Powell recounted how he returned to Michigan on Jan. 15, 2019, to interview the former mixed martial arts fighter a day later at the Kent County Jail in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Although Marks was captured on surveillance footage with Maxwell in a variety of locations across Texas leading up to the murders of Scott and Swearingin and throughout Oklahoma in the hours following, he was unaware of the fact.
“He says he was in Michigan the whole time — from Jan. 1, 2019, through having been taken into custody during that proof of time,” Powell said. “That’s what he told me at first.”
Marks objected to that line of Powell’s testimony, citing speculation, but 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie overruled him.
“It’s coming from your mouth to his ear,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza quipped in the seconds after the ruling.
Garza then published in court the more than two-hour interview from Jan. 16, 2019, at the Kent County Jail in its entirety.
“The purpose was to see what Cedric Marks had to say about where he was at and then to confront him with evidence that we knew on that date,” Powell said. “I’m just letting him lie to me.”
In the interview, Marks could be seen and heard trying to clear his name.
“I have never ever threatened Jenna. I have never done anything like that to Jenna,” he said in the 2019 interview. “The only time that I ever laid my hands over was one time in June 2018 is when she was hitting me. She had hit me like 18 times in the groin and face and everything, and I had to restrain her to stop her. That’s the only time.”
He added how the last time he saw Scott was in September 2018.
“That’s the last time that I’ve laid eyes on her,” Marks said. “That’s the last time that I verbally said something to her.”
However, Powell told Marks how the Temple Police Department, U.S. Marshals, the Michigan State Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had been working diligently to locate Scott and Swearingin, and had learned a lot in that time.
“Mr. Marks, I’m going to tell you that we know a lot,” he said. “So here’s my question: Did you kill Jenna and Michael?”
Marks quickly denied.
“I am not a killer, a kidnapper, a disappearer or anything else,” he said. “I’m not. That’s all there is to it.”
Powell proceeded to tell Marks how law enforcement had already gathered an abundance of surveillance footage, including Marks and Maxwell purchasing a shovel, new clothes and new shoes with cash on Jan. 4, 2019, at a Henrietta, Okla., Walmart — approximately 20 miles away from where the missing Temple residents were discovered.
“When we talked to (Maxwell), she was very descriptive, and after we talked to her, I took my butt to the plane and I flew to Oklahoma,” he said. “We found the house that she described and we went behind it where you put the white camper shell on top of the body and our archaeologist from the University of Oklahoma dug up Michael and Jenna. How would Maya have known Michael and Jenna were right there?
Marks still denied their involvement.
“I have no idea why Maya would say anything like that. I have no idea whatsoever because she’s been with me in Michigan — not anywhere else,” he said. “I don’t know how that would be possible. I don’t.”
Marks is charged with capital murder of multiple people, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and various misdemeanor charges.
He will continue his defense in the death penalty case at 9 a.m. Monday morning in the 426th Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.