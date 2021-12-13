Charlay Chambers, a former foster child, understands the importance of lending a helping hand during the holiday season.
“Volunteer and contribute,” she told the Telegram. “Even as an adult, I still deal with the trauma from when I was in foster care … so I know it makes a difference.”
On Monday, Chambers took her own advice and assisted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in organizing holiday gifts for more than 6,000 children throughout Central Texas — an endeavor through Partnerships for Children’s annual Holiday Wishes toy drive.
“Last year was my first time doing this and I was surprised that there were this many children in need … but the community is so willing and there are a lot of people aware of the need for Christmas gifts,” she said.
Marcus Cantu, who oversees the Holiday Wishes program for Partnerships for Children, said he wants every child to enjoy their holiday break.
“We want these children to have something to play with on Christmas morning and feel just like everyone else this holiday season,” he said in a news release.
This year, more than 16,000 toys were donated by sponsors for children in Central Texas.
“We have two complete truckloads of thousands and thousands of toys,” Family and Protective Services spokesman Mark Wilson said. “There are thousands of kids across the state who don’t have access to gifts … so we’re grateful to Partnerships for Children for putting this together every year to make sure they have a great holiday season.”
Following the delivery, Family and Protective Services caseworkers will deliver the toys to families they work with.
“It’s awesome to see everyone in our community come together to support our kids and our community,” Ashleigh Lary, an adoption support worker, said. “Any gifts that I get for my kiddos will be personally delivered to them before Christmas.”
She noted how the children are always “ecstatic” when they are surprised with their gifts.
“They’re just excited to know that people care about them,” Lary said.
Monica Salazar, a CPS caseworker at the Department of Family and Protective Services, loves being a part of these moments.
“Most of my families allow the kids to open the gifts while I’m there .... and they’re always really excited about their gifts,” she said. “There are a lot of families that don’t have the opportunity to provide for their kids … so we’re able to make their Christmas a little bit happier.”